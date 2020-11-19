George logging expert is back at again. If you notice, this "expert" never tells you where he gets his data. As a guest columnist, he gets much more space than your typical letter submission. If George can tell you where he gets his data, you can look it up and fact check him, and see if his claims pass the smell test.
In his latest, he wants you to believe that Oregon's logging contributes more carbon emissions than all transportation sources "from cars to jets." Let"s check that. Oregon, as of 2018, had 1,488,623 registered automobiles. Oregon has approximately 9,320 trucking companies that haul a wide variety of freight into and out of the state. Oregon reports that (2016'ss numbers) all cars and trucks drove around 36.7 billion miles. Oregon has the highest use taxes in the country, so their numbers are as good as they get.
So, George wants us to believe that logging contributes more carbon emission than all transportation sources. Does this compute? Only if you use George's sources that count committed emissions versus annual emission accounting. Committed emissions is where George and his buddies get to count all carbon emission from each felled tree at the time it is logged. Yep, whether the lumber lasts 100 years or more, they count all emissions for that tree's lifecycle on day one that it is logged. Make sense? Only if you are trying to paint an unrealistic picture. Keep painting, George.
Lynn Kenneth Fuhriman
Shelley