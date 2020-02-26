Climate change is obviously wreaking havoc on the environment and threatening our way of life. It was recently reported that the Colorado River's flow has shrunk 10%, reducing the supply of drinking water for 40 million Americans.
What is not discussed enough are the solutions being proposed on a bipartisan basis in Congress. We need to celebrate the recent creation of the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus. This group of forward-thinking legislators is discussing how to advance legislation like H.R. 763.
Visit energyinnovationact.org to learn the basics about the bill that will single-handedly stem the climate crisis without growing government. The greatest challenge that we've ever faced can be addressed without much effort if we all commit to a few minutes per month to calling congress.
Sign up for monthly reminders, plus a script and the phone number for your representative's D.C. office at cclcalls.org.
Liam O'Bryan
Victor