Dallas Chase asks to vote out the GOP cult of Trump and his supporters for lack of moral fiber. These days, there is a new definition of moral. Now people define their own morality and truth. The buzz word "progressive" is code for, "make everything a truth, it's just your truth." Should anyone speak up about what real morality entails, they are labeled a racist, a bigot or "-phobic" of you name it. There is a sacrificing of true morality for so-called morality under the guise of the other buzzwords, tolerance and inclusiveness.
You've got children saying the "F" word in public regarding Trump. Don't wear a MAGA hat or you'll get pummeled. People can't even figure out if they are male or female because they don't feel that way. Thus, schools are teaching children that they need to explore if they really are the gender they were born, among other inappropriate sexual topics. Pedophiles want acceptance and normalcy because, hey, love is love. Babies are murdered, and to celebrate the nation, lights up the Empire State Building.
Lack of borders allows anyone to come improperly vetted; then in favor of socialism, everyone gets everything free. Last I checked, taking from those who earned and giving to those who didn't was called stealing. With this hypocrisy and new morality definition, if I didn't resort to laughing, I'd have to resort to vomiting from the absolute absurdity this world espouses.
Stephanie Mermigas
Rigby