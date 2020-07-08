Former major league baseball star Aubrey Huff recently declared he will not wear a mask to help slow the COVID-19 pandemic because, “I would rather die than live in fear,” and, “It’s unconstitutional.”
It’s disturbing that such self-inflicted arrogance about freedom and responsibility is being repeated in Idaho, particularly by some members of the Freedom Foundation and a number of state and local politicians.
For some, wearing a mask or practicing social distancing is an issue of personal discretion conflated with a misplaced invocation of the Constitution. It should be about empathy and logic.
Consider someone who is passionate about owning and carrying guns in any situation. Would that person put on a blindfold and proclaim the “right” as an American to fire their weapon, even in the presence of others? For most of us, understanding the finite chance of wounding or killing innocent people will prevent that kind of behavior.
Apparently, with COVID-19 it doesn’t. Most people won’t know if they are infected (the blindfold) while they are out with others (shooting). However, if they subsequently exhibit symptoms, they then expect medical services we all pay for while putting the lives of medical professionals at risk.
What is wrong with us? Gov. Little offers sensible but largely unenforced guidelines and then defers to the “good sense of Idahoans.” The data is in for disasters like Arizona, Florida and now Idaho. We haven’t stockpiled enough good sense or empathy, so now we need leadership with enforcement.
George Redden
Idaho Falls