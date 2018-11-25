Orson Johnson’s commentary (Post Register, Nov. 21) reminds me of the man who, as he falls from the top of a hundred-story building, calls out upon passing the fiftieth floor, “All right so far!”
In Alaska, Inuit villages are eroded by waves because ice no longer shelters the shorelines. In Bangladesh, saltwater wicks into delta farmland. In the Pacific, atolls are made uninhabitable. These changes are permanent. From 294 parts per million around the time that Idaho became a state, carbon dioxide has increased to 409 parts per million a few days ago, a gain that simply cannot occur without consequences.
The IPCC report is a consensus, composed by scientists but heavily edited by their governments. It perennially understates the problem. People do not want to drastically change their way of life to prevent a disaster that many don’t think is happening. But even in Idaho, some things are noticeable: thirty years ago, winter temperatures of 20 below zero were unremarkable in Leadore. Now, they are an anomaly.
The western states that rejected those ballot initiatives face problems with drought, lowered snowpack, and more days of heat stress, as does Idaho. Washington can also look forward to the inevitable drowning of its two largest cities. But doubt continues to prevent any action being taken, doubt fed by the very industries that will profit handsomely, in the short term, from inaction. And we will all pay for this.
Louise Wagenknecht
Leadore