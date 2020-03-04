We live in a country that’s very apt to become both less important and much poorer than was the one that we grew up in. There are many reasons for this but most have to do with the ways that we look at the world and chose to govern ourselves.
There are some things that all “good” Americans never question:
— The USA is the greatest country ever in every respect.
— Everything in the U.S. Constitution is absolutely perfect — no changes.
— Ditto with respect to what’s in whatever sacred book that our spiritual leaders lecture from.
— All individuals, including our political leaders, have sacred rights (e.g., the right to bear arms and tweet blatant lies) that no one and no government can take away from them.
— Corporations are people and therefore have the same right to bribe politicians that you do (but of course have more to do it with).
— Selfishness is good — it’s natural to grab up everything you can, including public lands/waters and post no trespassing signs and guards around them.
— Foreigners, socialists, commies, tree huggers and gays are responsible for any and all of the national problems that we choose to notice.
I’m one of the last of the USA‘s “greatest generation” (born 1945) that had become so because they were both fortunate and smart enough to elect Franklin D. Roosevelt (and then Harry Truman) to lead them out of a depression and war caused by the same sorts of attitudes and decision-making that our current leaders exhibit.
Darryl Siemer
Idaho Falls