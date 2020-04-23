There was a letter a couple of weeks ago that suggested future letters should be more positive, so I thought I would give it a try.
I’m grateful for all the medical professions and first responders regardless of the job. I’m grateful for Gov. Little for being so decisive on the stay at home order, even though it was pretty broad. I’m grateful for all the corporations, small businesses and individuals who are trying to make the personal protective equipment that is needed and feeding the poor and unemployed. I’m grateful to my friends and family who made facemasks for me and others. I’m grateful for those that really are trying to stay at home. I’m grateful to the military and national guard who are setting up remote hospitals and supporting other needs. I’m grateful to Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx for keeping the administration focused on science. I’m sure I left a lot out.
I’m most grateful to the administration for not traveling to Mar-a-Lago each weekend at the tune of $3.4 million each, no longer charging the Secret Service $650 a night for a room and no longer charging the Secret Service $17,000 a month to use a three-bedroom cottage at Bedminster. I’m grateful that Eric Trump who made a statement to Yahoo Finance that, “If my father travels, they stay at our properties for free.”
At least they are saving us money.
Stay home and stay healthy.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls