COVID-19 is wreaking havoc with our lives. And we need to do everything to protect each other. The best thing that can be said after all this calms down is that we overreacted because as Doctor Fauci says, “That means we are doing it right.” And if we don’t do it right, many, many more will die.
During all this, we need to keep in mind the impact on our community and how we can do our part to help.
Here are some suggestions:
If you have tickets to a live performance or event, consider not asking for your money back. These organizations are usually non-profits and could be devastated by the loss of revenue.
If you have a favorite restaurant, consider buying a gift card (preferably online) for use sometime later. If you have an appointment you have to cancel, say, with your barber or hairdresser, consider sending them the money anyway. Their incomes will be severely impacted.
The Food Basket and Soup kitchen will be stretched to their limits. The Food Basket has switched to drive through and the Soup Kitchen is doing take away. Consider donating money to these great community organizations.
I’m sure others can think of many other ways to help. Remember we are all in this together.
Pam Lassahn
Idaho Falls