This virus has ripped the cover off the inequalities and inequities of our society:
If you are famous, rich and well connected, you can get tested or get a Paycheck Protection Program loan; otherwise, not so much.
Millions of folks don’t have health insurance and the follies of tying health care to your job have been starkly revealed.
When the schools close, millions of children don’t get vital food. You can’t go to school virtually if you don’t have access to a computer and the internet.
Likewise, you can’t work from home if you don’t have a computer and the internet. Black and brown and Native American folks are getting infected and dying in vastly disproportionate numbers.
Long-term living centers have been overwhelmed and don’t have access to testing or protective equipment. They were a dirty little secret until the press exposed what was going on. Once their numbers were included, the modelers increased the overall cases and death estimates by 10%.
You can’t stay at home or wash your hands if you are homeless. You can’t wash your hands if water is not available or polluted.
Upton Sinclair could write another book about the meatpacking plants in the USA.
Prisons are petri dishes.
“Essential workers” (translation: low-paid workers) don’t have the proper protection or testing and are risking their lives for the rest of us.
If the people insist, this crisis can lead to meaningful reforms.
Pam Lassahn
Idaho Falls