It’s no secret that Idaho ranks very poorly in early childhood education, 42nd in the nation to be exact. Add a pandemic into the mix, and it’s become so much harder for Idaho families to access quality education for their little ones.
Let’s put aside the emotional toll that the pandemic has taken on parents. We will ignore the financial strain it has put on parents who became unemployed when Idaho’s unemployment shot up from 2.5% to 11.8%. The changes to how child care and early education programs operate in order to maintain social distancing and safety protocols have severely hurt the average Idahoan parent’s ability to find quality care for their children.
Since the pandemic, operational costs for childcare have skyrocketed, and enrollment is down as parents work from home or lost their ability to afford these services. In Idaho, 54% of child care programs now have parents who are unable to pay their tuition due to their financial strain.
As frustrating as this time is for our parents, I know educators are just as unhappy. I want to thank early learning professionals who have dedicated their careers to helping more children start kindergarten ready to learn, those who have lost their small businesses, or who have been laid or during the pandemic, and those who continue to provide this essential service to kids and families during this trying time.
Jamie Van Every
Idaho Falls