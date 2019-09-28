A couple of infamous lawyers played recommendation games with the governor. The governor outplayed them at their own game, and now they’re all hurt because their favorite buddies didn’t get picked to be on the team? Not even a phone call.
Now they want to change 55-year-old rules so favorite buddies must be picked for vacant state Legislature seats. They want a few people in a private enterprise to decide who represents everyone, and they declare Idaho must conform to their rules. They’ve already threatened to sue us taxpayers if they don’t get their way.
Only four states currently allow political precinct committees to directly decide who fills a legislature vacancy. Four.
To those infamous lawyers: Take a hint. This is part of why people don’t like you. This is why your favorite friends don’t get picked. I never thought I’d have to tell a fellow Republican to pay attention to that Eagles song: "All this whinin' and cryin' and pitchin' a fit. If you don't want to play, then you might as well split. You're makin' the most of your losin' streak ... I call it weak. Get over it, get over it."
Kirk Hingsberger
Idaho Falls