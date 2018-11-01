In a recent conversation with my grandson, we were discussing the increasing speeding and running of red lights in Idaho Falls. He asked me when was the last time I had seen an Idaho Falls Police Officer pull over someone for a traffic violation. I had to admit I cannot remember when I had. In fact, I hardly ever even see officers patrolling our streets. We have had some close calls when being in the left turn lane and when our light turns green someone coming toward us will run the light as we start to turn.
I wonder who is responsible for cleaning the banks of the canals in our city. They are deplorable, completely overgrown with grass, weeds and brush. I would guess these plants use and therefore waste a lot of water.
Also, they are a terrible eyesore.
Last, I would like to give a huge thanks to the Parks and Rec. Dept. for the beautiful flower pots on the green belt and downtown, and all the other flower beds scattered around town. You do an awesome job. And thanks for keeping the public restrooms on the greenbelt and parks so clean.
Sharlene Ross
Idaho Falls