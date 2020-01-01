Three thoughts on the commentary page of Dec. 26 are worth further reflection. It was gratifying to read the embrace of the African proverb and Hillary Clinton’s theory that it “takes a village to raise a child” employed by Mr. Frugoli. Moreover, we should embrace that belief in our lives and realize that the denial of the concept, ultimately, fails to allow every one of varied income, wealth and status, the foothold to rise to a sense of equality. This is especially true without the help and empathy of many, including those in power.
Satisfying and blessed are the words of Ms. Marquit who reminds us to carry on the real meaning of Christ’s birth into 2020 and beyond. Her points, well stated, prompts us to validate the public message promoted before Christmas. A message of compassion to strangers in need, feeding the hungry, drink to the thirsty, welcoming the strangers and oppressed, comforting the sick and allowing the right to healthcare. Fundamentally striving to be like him to one another.
Lastly, regarding Mr. Gaskill’s assertion concerning impeachment, that there hasn’t been “any appropriate standard of proof” such as “reasonable doubt” or “clear and convincing evidence” to proceed: As a seasoned professional, it should be clear to him that impeachment is not where any such standard is applied. Rather, Congress stands as arbiter, to find simply that a formal charge of “wrongdoing,” not necessarily a “crime,” is warranted. The standard he quotes may be applied by the Senate. It is surprising that he reaches the conclusion (as many, including him, have already) without a trial. Certainly, he would not allow a client to proceed to trial when some or all the jurors had professed the outcome before opening statement.
Marc Weinpel
Idaho Falls