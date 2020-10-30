Being a president means leading the United States with the interest of the citizens but not themselves. Not everyone's opinions can be heard, give all the right answers to the public or be constantly optimistic. Good qualities of a president include honesty, being open-minded and optimism.
Having an open-mind leaves room for growth. These qualities are important for a president because he's seen as an ideal American. Having an open mind is valued so you can be willing to take in both sides of every problem and solution. Making it so that our country is coming together rather than arguing to feel heard and pushing one another apart.
Another valued quality is honesty. This makes a trustworthy president. The president respects the citizens by devoting honesty, ensuring they are not misled. The citizens like the comfort in trusting their president, rather than not knowing what is coming next.
Lastly, optimism is a good, credible quality. Optimism is good because such a person is helpful to look up to. In times of hardships and tragedy, the people want to look up to their president as a secure comfort place. Even though they don't know what to expect next, knowing the president is helpful in not feeling hopeless. These are only a couple of the many qualities that could make a better president.
C. Taylor Schoneman
Idaho Falls