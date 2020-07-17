I missed Trina Pettingill this morning on the July 7 opinion page. She would have been a nice companion to the rub-a-dub-dub, three men in a tub lost on the ocean blue — aka Beach, Goetsch and Shinkoskey. In the old country song, one was hate, one was fate and the other was jealousy. Different men, I’m sure, but the same theme.
They write the same old long-running screed of generalizations, misquotes, half-truths, and outright lies. I would like to know where they received their credentials to make them experts in anything but liberal B.S. parrot talk.
Heard about the middle of the road and pro-life Democrats. Get real, your Democratic vote will elect a babbling left-wing socialist and kill more babies.
Gene Kantack
Idaho Falls