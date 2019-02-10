Can someone explain to me how our elected representatives can give themselves pay increases, give billions to overseas countries, pay for wars that appear to have no end to them, take taxpayer-paid-for trips, see their sponsors' projects are funded, and yet can't seem to find the necessary funding nor manpower to help our own citizen nor those veterans that can no longer cope with their demons and commit suicide?
You think maybe it just might be those voters that complain about what the government — run by those representatives — does or doesn't do yet keep electing and reelecting the same representatives over and over.
Just a thought, but if we really want to take back America, we could start when we enter that voting booth which is also a good way to install term limits. Just vote the ins out.
Keith Nielson
Shelley