Editor's note: This letter was written shortly before Gov. Brad Little announced he would veto restrictions on the initiative process.
In light of recent news out of Boise, it is apparent that a clear majority of Republican legislators in Idaho have fidelity to their own power, party and ideology, and not to the interests of the people they are supposed to serve. They are striving to override the clear intent of the will of the voters, who passed Medicaid expansion via the citizen initiative process (over 60 percent approval), by adding “sideboards” and costly administrative requirements that would limit the number of people with access.
Then, in apparent response to this citizen activism, they are pushing bills that would make it extraordinarily difficult for anyone but well-funded special interest groups to get initiatives on the ballot and greatly restrict a right granted by the Idaho Constitution. This push is only being supported by a handful of special interest groups in the face of otherwise strong and universal opposition. At the time of this writing, it is not known what the final form of the bills arising from these Machiavellian machinations might take, or if Gov. Little will be a responsible player and thwart these anti-democracy efforts with vetoes.
But it should be clear to the voter that the Idaho legislative bodies need to see a lot of new faces after the results of the next election.
Dennis Finn
Idaho Falls