Do you remember what it was like in junior high? Were you one of the cool kids with cool friends or one of the outcasts that avoided making eye contact, but chuckled along with the cool kids jokes, regardless of legitimate humor, rather than make it even more obvious you didn't belong in proximity to such splendor? Did you ever get to experience what it's like to survive outside of such juvenile cliquish behavior?
Once someone does grow up and learn to think for themselves without worrying about what the cool kids think, they can make up their own minds about important issues and act accordingly. I'm over 50 and never voted prior to 2016. But when the cool, popular candidate made me want to gag and hurl and the egomaniac with the special hair were the choices, it was absolutely a no brainer.
He doesn't care what the popular kids and their cliques think and do. He does not care about fitting in or saying everything perfectly. He does not try to be something he is not, but he does try to do the best that he can and do what he promises.
I can't wait for the next election or even a Senate trial; these reality TV shows are great. Maybe the Democrats will find a legitimate candidate this time. I haven't had a lot of time in my life to follow politics or worry about if everyone agrees with me. So now I mostly listen to Fox News talk radio station. The hosts don't seem too concerned about what the cool kids think either.
Steven Dahms
Idaho Falls