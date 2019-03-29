It is important that we as a community start recycling today.
Everyone can recycle but many people choose not to because they are too lazy to give it any effort. You might be one of these people. When the trash goes out of sight it should not go out of mind. Issues like water and air pollution seem like an enormous issue.
Many people take on the mindset of “I alone can’t make a difference” and continue to add on to the mountain of waste that is poisoning our ocean and our air. Idaho falls provides 13 pickup collection locations for recycling, so why aren’t you using them? Did you know that the average American produces about four and a half pounds of trash per day, a lot of this trash will take hundreds and even thousands of years to decompose when placed in a landfill.
It is unfortunate when considering that a lot of this trash could have been recycled and reused for other purposes. Instead this trash is being either burnt releasing greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere, placed in landfills where they take up space, dumped into the ocean where they contribute to ocean pollution, kill marine life and ruins the ocean. or even littered. The largest patch of garbage in the ocean is twice the size of Texas and the ocean collects 1.4 billion pounds of trash every year.
How much are you contributing towards these problems, and are you doing anything to help?
Garrett Blanchard
Idaho Falls