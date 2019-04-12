After reading Wednesday’s paper, I am appalled that our Idaho legislators are once again attempting to destroy Idaho citizens’ constitutional right to organize ballot initiatives. They continue to insult our intelligence, claiming their bills will provide more voice to rural areas while, in reality, these shenanigans are seeking to silence every citizen’s voice.
In addition, they are seeking to usurp the governor’s veto power with four bills, since these legislators don’t have sufficient vote to override Gov. Little’s legitimate veto. Now they have passed a bill with “sideboards” which unfortunately Little did not veto.
Again they have insulted our intelligence and our voice by saying those who voted for this did not understand what they were voting for. In reality, these legislators don’t know what they are doing. These sideboards have been tried in other states with very negative results — higher costs with the money often going to private companies and many fewer people getting health insurance coverage.
Trying to contact these people is useless. Many people have sacrificed to go to Boise to speak out and many more have written or called them. I believe they think we will forget what they are doing by 2020. My concern is what will they continue to do next January? I have checked out the possibility of initiating recall elections throughout the state or at least here in our area. If you have any interest, here is that information.
Please let these unresponsive legislators know they may be facing recall.
Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls