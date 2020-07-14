Time to stop setting off fireworks Jul 14, 2020 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please, Idaho Falls, enough with the fireworks. Also, clean up your firework detritus from our streets — don’t let your trash end up in the Snake River.Elizabeth Watson Idaho Falls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.