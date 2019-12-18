During the great Red Scare, it was said that people on the right "saw a commie behind every tree and under every rock."
Today, it can be said that the left sees a white supremacist behind every tree and under every rock.
In both instances, the evidence was and is scant, but evidence really doesn't matter when you're dealing with paranoid delusions.
One can only hope that, in another generation or two, people will be laughing at today's left like they now laughing at yesterday's McCarthyites.
Paul Bridges
Idaho Falls