So many issues, doesn’t seem to be enough ink and paper to address them all, but I have a few corrections, opinions and/or questions.
First, the Nov. 1 forum for Dave Lent and Jerry Sehlke will be held in Building 6, Room 6163 at the College of Eastern Idaho. Bldg 6 is on the west side of campus, Room 6163 is on the east side of the building.
If you like horse racing, why not attend the races and bet at the track? The instant racing terminals don’t provide the same type of entertainment, just the gambling part.
To Doyle Beck, I can’t imagine how anyone could silence you. Please explain how having access to medical care will result in dependency and what people do you imagine will “suffer under its (Medicaid expansion's) weight.“ I know that having checkups, flu shots, necessary medicine allows me to go to work healthy.
To Dr. Jim Brook, what you wrote just isn’t true. Working 40 hrs at minimum wage equals $310.80 before taxes, FICA, etc. My insurance costs me $346/month. Then there is rent, utilities, gas, etc. Oh yeah, food. You can’t live on that and pay medical costs. What is your source of information? Research the issue again. Montana’s economy actually improved after expansion. Nevada reviews are mixed because legislators are planning to repeal the current law so instability exists.
Carolyn Abbott
Idaho Falls