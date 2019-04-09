Birds lay eggs and incubate them to perpetuate the species. The embryo develops and begins to exert pressure on the shell internally causing cracking. Whenever a human intervenes and breaks the egg open prematurely the baby almost always dies because it was denied the ability to develop as it should.
Is there a parallel in human development? Absolutely! One of the most thrilling events in life is to have an infant hold our index fingers and take a few steps and then with our fingers removed take a couple of steps independently before toppling. The toddler just developed some self-assurance.
This process continues for many years, adults supporting and encouraging but allowing the child to develop. Our objective as parents is to produce young adults capable of launching themselves in the direction they choose and contribute in whatever realm they are in. We stifle their development and self-esteem whenever we do too much for the child. This developmental process is most pronounced during our maturing years but it does not end there. It continues throughout life.
In her recent op-ed condemning 'sideboards' Miranda Marquit seems to be oblivious of this developmental process. When parents do too much for their children they thwart their development and similarly when government attempts to do too much for its citizens it stifles their initiative and self-respect. Government should not be doing for people what they are capable of doing for themselves. Each of us should do everything we can for ourselves because that is in our best interest.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls