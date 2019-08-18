The town hall on Aug. 13 was a good opportunity for citizens to hold some southeast Idaho legislators accountable for their votes on this issue in the last session. While I was glad that they attended to answer questions, I was disappointed that several of the legislators gave the impression that they thought the voters had been irresponsible in passing Proposition 2without having any idea how much it would cost or where the money would come from.
I was burning to ask the question of why they were ignoring the Milliman report on this very subject, which came out before the vote and provided estimates to answer this specific question. This information was included in the voter information that was widely available prior to the vote. As I was not called on to ask my question, I talked with two legislators at the end. Both said that they had not intended to imply that their comments were about Proposition 2. Instead, they meant that voters on a future ballot initiative should know the cost estimate. They were aware of the Milliman report, produced by a firm of independent auditors, commissioned by the state, and they were sorry if the impression was given that they thought the voters in any way irresponsible.
Additionally, the Proposition 2 ballot initiative, as passed by the voters was more fiscally responsible than the subsequent attempts by the legislators to weaken it, adding work reporting requirements with costly administration to reduce the number of people covered.
Melanie Edwards
Idaho Falls