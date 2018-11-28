In his guest column on “Improper Behavior,” Stanton Anderson writes “the silent majority in our region” will “continue to follow common sense and traditional mores.”
Is it within Idahoan’s traditional mores to separate children from their families and place them in cages in vacant buildings; to have children under the age of 5 “represent” themselves in deportation hearings; to deploy the US military to repel a non-existent threat on our border with Mexico at a cost of $200 million; to order the US Army to use “lethal force” (shoot to kill) unarmed men, women and children seeking asylum in the USA; to support a head of state that ordered the brutal murder and dismemberment of a green-card-holding Washington Post columnist living in the US; to repeatedly speak out in support of white nationalism in the USA; to continually quote Joseph Stalin that the free press is “the enemy of the people”; to implement tariffs that decimate the mid-west agricultural community; to constantly denigrate the outstanding work done by the FBI, the Justice Department and our Intelligence Services in protecting Americans from harm every day?
I don’t support these “traditional mores.” Do you?
At the end of his column, he does make one accurate prediction. He states: “Proper logic, respect, discipline and decency will win in the end.”
Democrats, along with responsible, patriotic and decent Republicans will utilize these human qualities to turn this abominable president out of power in 2020, along with the current Republican cult of Trump.
Jim Sathe
Idaho Falls