It's $10 for a seat belt, $90 for not keeping up with the flow of traffic in passing lane, $100 for the first time caught on the phone while driving.
OK, I can agree with the phone infraction but the other two are silly.
Meanwhile, on U.S. 20 a soccer mom goes 85 mph on her phone with kids in the back of the mini-van right by an ISP or any local law enforcement and they say nothing.
Meanwhile, if I pull off on to the St. Leon exit ramp and remove my seatbelt seven law enforcement will be there swarming on me like a SWAT team bringing down a meth lab for the $10 infraction. Stupid.
The average speed on U.S 20 was 67mph so they raised the limit, and now the average speed in 75-plus, so why not just get rid of the limit altogether? When to slow in the “fast passing” lane is faster than the posted speed limit and law enforcement says nothing it becomes stupid and irrelevant.
So my question is: Why should I take any of it seriously?
W.T. Yazel
St. Anthony