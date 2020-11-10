There are three things that a person should focus on when electing a president: a candidate’s qualifications, a candidate’s character and what powers the president has that are most important.
According to the U.S Constitution, a president needs to be at least 35 years old, a U.S born citizen and have lived in the U.S at least 14 years. They should have diplomacy skills, political skills, strategic skills (military), leadership skills and, ideally, morals.
Accordingly, the Greek philosopher Heraclitus said: “Good character is not formed in a week or a month. It is created little by little, day by day. Protracted and patient effort is needed to develop good character.” This quote shows just how important someone’s character is; it is something that is valuable and takes time to create. That is why one should consider the character of a candidate before they are elected.
Former President Woodrow Wilson said of the president: “His is the only national voice in affairs. ... He is the representative of no constituency, but of the whole people”. The presidential election is so important to Americans because it is one of the biggest times where people feel their voice is heard. The president has the power to unite the entire nation.
The historian William H. McNeill once stated that the United States saw itself as “one of a family of peoples and nations.” In order for this nation to continue being a family, it is important that it elects its representatives appropriately.
Sarah Francis
Idaho Falls