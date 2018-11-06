I work with the general public and do so because I enjoy it. I like meeting new people, and seeing individuals and whole families come back on a regular basis to my place of employment.
The main goal of anyone who works with people is to make sure their experience coming to see us is a good one. The problem I and many that work in the general public have are personal comments that some of the public like to make.
On the whole, this city is filled with fantastic people that make this city a great place to live, but there is a very small percentage of people who for some reason feel the need to make rude and uncalled-for personal comments or ask questions that they shouldn't really ask.
I know people all over the city that that work in the public eye, have had these comments made to them. Yes, you the public pay our salary, and we not only appreciate that, but we also care about, and respect everyone who comes in our doors. All we ask for is a bit of the same.
Dennis Dailey
Idaho Falls