I have loved Marty’s columns going back to when he worked for our humble Post Register. His columns get picked up now and again by the Post Register, and it’s always good to be reminded why Marty struggles with credibility at times. His latest, excoriating the evil Republican lawmakers concerning their questioning of the diversity programs that the new president at Boise State University wants is, well, plain nuts.
Just look at the readily available enrollment numbers at that fine university and compare them against the 2010 Idaho census data. Whites make up just 73 percent of the BSU student body, but the Idaho census puts whites at 87.2 percent. My math (not a BSU alumni) puts that at a -14.2 percent for “white” representation at BSU versus their general population number. Hispanics are 13 percent of BSU’s enrollment and 12.8 percent of Idaho’s general population. Blacks are 2 percent at BSU and less than 1 percent of Idaho's general population. Two or more races 4 percent at BSU and just 2.8 percent of the general population.
What are we going for with these diversity programs? BSU appears to be doing a fantastic job with its past approaches. Their numbers are much higher, in most cases, in bringing diversity to its campus than Idaho's general population. One real success that I see is the percentage of Latinos enrolled now 13 percent, versus in 1992-1993, when there was just 2.7 percent.
Knock off the demagoguery Marty, it does not suit you, and it demeans your intelligence.
Lynn Kenneth Fuhriman
Idaho Falls