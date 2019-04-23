How do you recognize Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Rep. Nadler, Maxine Waters, etc.?
They all have egg on their faces for all their derogatory and inflammatory statements, lies and accusations. And believe me, that’s a lot of egg.
Give it up, accusers, and get back to the job you were elected to do. And you, Mr. Comey and your cohorts — this next time we see your pictures, there might be a number under it at a federal prison. No collusion. No obstruction. Ha-ha.
Bill Craig
Idaho Falls