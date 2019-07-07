It is widely reported that children held at the border by the administration are not being given toothbrushes, soap, beds or blankets. Also, they try to sleep on a cold cement floor with the lights constantly on.
June 18, 2019, the Department of Justice argued before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to defend those conditions. The DOJ maintained that “safe and sanitary” conditions required by the Flores Settlement do not include providing soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste or beds for migrant children who were detained for illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
The justices were buying none of it. All seemed incredulous. For example, Senior U.S. Circuit Judge A. Wallace Tashima assailed the government lawyer, “It’s within everybody’s common understanding that if you don’t have a toothbrush, if you don’t have soap, if you don’t have a blanket, it’s not safe and sanitary. Wouldn’t everybody agree to that? Do you agree to that?”
Turns out the treatment of these kids is worse than those held prisoner by some very bad actors. David Rohde, at the time a New York Times reporter who spent more than seven months in Taliban captivity in Pakistan and Afghanistan, said, "The Taliban gave me toothpaste and soap." Michael Scott Moore, also a journalist who was held captive by Somali pirates, said, "Somali pirates gave me toothpaste and soap.”
The administration is trying to defend the indefensible.
Pam Lassahn
Idaho Falls