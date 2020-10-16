Since March the world’s eminent pathologists, epidemiologists and scientists have been working to reduce or eliminate the impacts of COVID-19. They have strongly recommended wearing masks in public, staying out of crowds, washing hands and social distancing. These have been shown to be very effective when complied with — look at New Zealand for example.
Yet Donald Trump and his followers have totally recommended the opposite and lie consistently about the impact of the virus, resulting in over 210,000 dead Americans and increasing COVID-19 infection rates. Can you imagine how these families feel to lose loved ones to something that could have been prevented? And how some of these families feel knowing their deceased loved ones followed the recommendations of Donald Trump and his followers?
When you vote in the upcoming November election, please be mindful of which party Donald Trump is affiliated with.
Douglas Halford
Idaho Falls