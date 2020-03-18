It is a good thing that a bill was passed in the House to help Americans to cope with the coronavirus. But does anyone believe that the Trump administration will handle how this help gets to the people that really need it?
Remember after 9/11 happened financial help was to go to small businesses affected, yet the Trump organization at the time applied for the financial help and received it, even though none of his business was affected. I have no faith in this incompetent administration to do anything right a this point
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls