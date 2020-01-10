On Jan. 3, 2020, our president assassinated an Iranian general on Iraqi soil. The assassination of Soleimani took the life of an Iraqi general on Iraqi soil, which begs the question, “Are we at war with Iraq too?”
On Jan. 4, 2020, Sen. Risch released the following statement: “Under the law, he is required to report to Congress within 48 hours of the action he took and the basis for it. And I have been assured in the numerous calls I have had, including talking with the president this morning, that — that report will be coming.”
On Jan. 8, 2020, five days after the assassination, the president briefed Congress on the action he took and the basis for it. The briefing exposed the lengths this president will go in defiance of Congress. Namely, in response to a reporter’s question, Utah Sen. Mike Lee answered: “As I recall, one of my colleagues asked a hypothetical involving the supreme leader of Iran: If at that point, the United States government decided that it wanted to undertake a strike against him personally, recognizing that he would be a threat to the United States, would that require authorization for the use of military force? The fact that there was nothing but a refusal to answer that question was perhaps the most deeply upsetting thing to me in that meeting.”
If assassination is sanctioned, then Sen. Risch need not worry about ignoring a piddly little law about timely reporting to Congress.
John R. Snyder
Idaho Falls