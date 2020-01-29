Robert Paxton of Columbia University is widely considered a leading expert in fascism studies. He defines fascism as being anti-liberal, anti-socialist and violently exclusionary with an expansionist nationalist agenda. He also said that fascist regimes excel at propaganda.
Paxton wrote that fascism would play more of a role in the U.S. than it does in the more secular Europe and that religion would play a big role in controlling U.S. citizens.
Paxton says that fascism promotes unity and common conviction with individual self-esteem tied up in the grandeur of the group.
Hitler and Mussolini were both backed by big business. Government contracts went to those businesses that supported their regimes. Conservative business elites increased their wealth as business cartels kept wages low.
Fascists in the U.S. revel in the suspension of regulations, both business and environmental. Fascism benefits those seeking to maximize profits. The environment be damned, there’s money to be made when rules and regulations no longer apply.
The GOP under Trump’s leadership meets many of the definitions of fascism that Paxton outlines. Trump has awarded businesses that support his regime with favorable subsidies and tariffs. He’s suspended rules and regulations that protect the integrity of legitimate commerce, along with regulations that protect the environment. He’s now suggesting that we put God back in our public schools. Apparently Ayatollah Trump thinks that marrying religion to government will further solidify his position as the “chosen one.”
The sooner this clown is gone, the better.
Kent Nadauld
Idaho Falls