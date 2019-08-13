According to many, Trump and the NRA “have blood on their hands." Apparently, those that commit murder, no matter the weapon they choose, have no personal responsibility for a choice they themselves made.
I guess then it’s time to shut down car manufacturers because they have blood on their hands for those that died when someone plowed into an innocent crowd. Time also for knife manufacturers to close for those that were stabbed to death. Time for the companies that manufacture or sell rope for those that were strangled to death. Time for hardware stores to ban hammers, crowbars and axes for those bludgeoned to death. Time for the banning, then, of all baseball bat sales. People who want to murder will use whatever to accomplish their twisted ideology that comes from their own mind. But, apparently, it’s always someone else’s fault.
Stephanie Mermigas
Rigby