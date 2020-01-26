Trump supporters don't really care about his critics' expertise, fancy titles and qualifications. Most of their attacks are heavily partisan and ill-advised. Trump supporters voted for and/or continue to support Trump because we believe he can get the job done. His supporters never thought he was perfect. Even if the Senate finds him guilty of something, who cares? High crimes and misdemeanors — like what? He's doing his job.
Politics by definition is not an exact or perfect science. It is a constant series of compromises, power struggles, abuses of power and manipulation. It's game playing at the highest level, and it's not always fair; some people are just better at it. Of course, Trump is a game player; they all are. His integrity looks pretty good to me, and it looks like he is winning. The Democratic Party leaders and so-called experts just look like hypocrites and are wasting time and money and possibly their careers. It's not much different than any other career. We all have bosses, parents, customers, neighbors, spouses and children.
Healthy, functional relationships with leadership and cooperation, communication, negotiations and compromises is a possibility for all of us. When I listen to all the "experts" write and talk about Trump, they only focus on what they perceive as negative, which is apparently everything he does. So they must not be very good politicians or experts if they can't find anything nice to say. Really, they need to stop wasting time, maybe go back to school or run for president. Their expertise is underwhelming.
Steven Dahms
Idaho Falls