Medscape on Narcissistic Personality Disorder, updated May 16, 2018. Author: Sheenie Ambardar, MD.
"In the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), NPD is defined as comprising a pervasive pattern of grandiosity (in fantasy or behavior), a constant need for admiration, and a lack of empathy, beginning by early adulthood and present in a variety of contexts, as indicated by the presence of at least 5 of the following 9 criteria: A grandiose sense of self-importance; A preoccupation with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty, or ideal love; A belief that he or she is special and unique and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people or institutions; A need for excessive admiration; A sense of entitlement; Interpersonally exploitive behavior; A lack of empathy; Envy of others or a belief that others are envious of him or her; A demonstration of arrogant and haughty behaviors or attitudes."
I submit that Trump qualifies on all 9 criteria. There are other negative traits that Trump has that I do not have space here to comment on, but which are truly unsettling because of his powerful position and the potentially dire consequences to us as US citizens. Think lies (see FactChecker), dishonest business dealings, cozening up to dictators while dissing many of our allies. Think ugly meanness like calling people names in public. The list goes on.
Roy H. Marlowe
Rexburg