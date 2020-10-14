Trump’s total disregard for others when he was driven around Walter Reed Hospital with the Secret Service in a closed vehicle just for a photo op to help his re-election is appalling, perhaps criminally negligent. It is unsure exactly when he knew he had COVID-19, but he certainly knew when he went to New Jersey for a fundraising event with hundreds of people. They could carry this deadly virus to family, friends, coworkers. In addition, it is costing thousands of dollars in efforts to obtain contact tracing of those exposed to him.
Recently I listened to Trump’s first video from the hospital calling his improvement “a miracle.” I’m glad he’s recovering, but with at least a dozen doctors and access to experimental treatments all paid for by us taxpayers, why shouldn’t he get better?
Remdesivir costs more than $3,000 for his treatment. The experimental drugs required a special waiver to be used, and who knows how much those drugs cost. All those infected due to Trump’s terrible mismanagement of the pandemic also deserve the best treatment possible. If your family member desperately needs these treatments but no insurance or access, how would you feel? Instead of more funding for all those average citizens who have COVID-19, he wants to destroy the Affordable Care Act health insurance and even Medicare for millions of Americans. Guess Trump thinks those who get sick are just “losers and suckers”
Trump probably bullied the doctors to approve his jaunt. I wonder what ridiculous excuse Trump supporters will have.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls