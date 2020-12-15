The social admonition is that “if you see something, say something.” Many in our community of Americans see something foul, and we consider it to be very dangerous, so I’m including my voice with the overwhelming majority of American voters who wish to say something.
Donald Trump, the most corrupt, immoral, incompetent, deceitful person to have ever been elected president of the United States is making every effort within his power to invalidate the election that he lost and depose the rightfully elected president. Employing his trademark strategy — a tsunami of lies — he is attempting to carry out what is nothing short of a coup.
And, as he goes about his malevolent deeds, most of the Republican Party is silent. Trump will not prevail, but the consequence of Trump’s sedition and the Republican’s contribution of complicit silence will serve only to further divide our country and render its governance more difficult. Among all the afflictions Trump will leave in the wake of his regime of destruction, this will be the most malignant. Putin’s reward.
R.W. Pierce
Ammon