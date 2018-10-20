At a campaign rally in Montana, Trump again demonstrated his lack of civility and inadequacy to be the representative of United States morals to the world.
As the world is condemning the torture, murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Trump is congratulating Montana for having elected Greg Gianforte who was convicted of assault after he body slammed a reporter for asking a question about health care.
This was a totally inappropriate thing for Trump to bring up-now or ever. But the response from the crowd was more disturbing. On national television, these citizens of the U.S. are seen cheering and supporting Trump's remarks.
Earlier this month at a rally in Mississippi the crowd laughed along with Trump as he mocked Christine Blasey Ford, a survivor of sexual assault, and the Me Too Movement. What is happening to the citizens of our Country?
Trump has made it okay to shed all decency and human respect. Trump's behavior is deplorable and he is making the United States and its citizens less great.
Jean Halford
Idaho Falls