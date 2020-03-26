Despite all of the rantings of the anti-Trump media and the hate-Trump liberal Democrats, I believe our president has provided significant leadership in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Early on President Trump shut down travel from China to the U.S. It is estimated that in this one bold decision thousands of lives were saved. Italy didn’t take this step and is paying the price.
President Trump has also assembled the best and brightest in the medical and financial fields who are daily giving us updates on the virus and its ramifications.
We are in a war. Criticism is easy and cheap. This is a time for all Americans to unite together in dealing with this present crisis.
Robert Tripp
Ammon