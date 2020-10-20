Nope, didn’t vote for him last time, mostly because I didn’t think he was a conservative. Donald Trump won and kept his promises. I’ll vote for him this time, as will hundreds of thousands who’ve changed their minds.
The list of his accomplishments would exceed the word limit but, to me, the most important were the peace accords, rebuilding our military readiness, cutting taxes and enabling the amazing economic recovery. That boat raised all, but especially the Black population, to the highest employment in history. Plus, with economic support of historically Black colleges and creating economic zones in urban centers, many more were able to rise out of poverty. The wall being built to slow illegal immigration, closing our borders from China in January, followed by Europe shortly thereafter, to slow the spread of COVID-19, all made a huge difference in my opinion and respect of President Donald Trump.
Yes, I will proudly mark my ballot “Trump” for reelection Nov. 3. I encourage you to show up at the polls and vote.
Lynda A.W. Edwards
Idaho Falls