The Trump administration is scrapping the Environmental Protection Agency’s mandate to regulate methane leakage. Methane, the largest component of natural gas, is estimated to be at least 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of trapping heat in the atmosphere.
The Energy Department estimates that switching from coal to gas is responsible for roughly two-thirds of the 12% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from power plants between 2005 and 2018. However, methane leakage erodes the effectiveness of greenhouse gas reductions achieved when power companies swap coal for gas. An Environmental Defense Fund study concluded that gas burned to generate electricity loses its climate benefits in the near term relative to coal when the leakage rate along the supply chain exceeds about 2.7% of production.
Even larger oil and gas companies, which capture and sell otherwise leaking methane, oppose scrapping the regulations since they want to promote natural gas as an environmentally friendly substitute for coal. In March 2019 Shell Oil urged the Trump administration to tighten instead of loosening regulation of methane emissions. British Petroleum and ExxonMobil have made similar statements. Scrapping methane leakage regulations is only of benefit to smaller drillers who do not want to bother with the widely available technology for capturing methane leaks.
Hopefully, the next president will return to making decisions on environmental regulations based on science and acknowledge the seriousness of climate change, a threat to humanity that will persist long after the present COVID-19 pandemic has been put to rest.
Glenn McCreery
Idaho Falls