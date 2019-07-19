Wikipedia says, "A demagogue is a leader who gains popularity in a democracy by exploiting prejudice and ignorance to arouse people against each other, whipping up the passions of the crowd and shutting down reasoned deliberation. Demagogues promise, threaten or overturn established norms of political conduct." The most famous demagogue of modern times was Adolf Hitler.
What are the characteristics of a demagogue? They blame others for America’s problems, spew hate and misinformation, lie prolifically, they are emotional and charismatic speakers, attack opponents for weakness or disloyalty, make impossible promises, encourage violent intimidation, hurl personal insults and ridicule of opponents, demonstrate vulgar and outrageous behavior, portray themselves as one of the common folks, oversimplify ideas and speech and attack the news media.
Over the past many years, we have watched Donald Trump demonstrate all these characteristics as he has changed the political landscape, ideology and dialogue. It has been slow and insidious but constant. He has made what was once unacceptable the norm. He has changed the Republican Party into the Party of Trump.
What is most disturbing is that our Republican representatives have let him. They have been willing to close their eyes and give up the higher moral ground so that they can be re-elected (which is a reflection of those who vote for them). They are reinforcing the degradation of American ideals and accept racism and fear-mongering. Trump is becoming the new, most famous demagogue in modern history. Will we continue to let him?
Jean Halford
Idaho Falls