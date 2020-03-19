Fortunately, with all the panic and fear over the coronavirus, our president has a plan in place to take care of it all. No one knows what his plan is, not even him, but it's perfect and will fix everything. It seems to involve plunging the stock market into the biggest nosedive in over 30 years, handing it off to Vice President Pence, who seems bewildered by it all and waving his hands around, assuring everyone that it will all go away when the warm weather comes. Hopefully, it won't require toilet paper. There's none left.
I, for one, feel very reassured by this and am glad to see that some 92% of the Republican voters in Idaho will try to put President Trump back in office for another four years of angering our former allies and letting the world know that we don't need anybody. It's all cool and life goes on. Boy, am I relieved.
It's a shame he couldn't have been in the field of medicine since he knows all there is to know about this situation and could have fixed it in five or 10 minutes, but cruel fate has kept him from realizing his true potential.
I do hope you folks will enjoy the next four years of fun and games under the Republican rule, and now that Vladimir Putin is apparently slated to be the eternal president of Russia, watch for a similar request from Washington.
Ric Wasmuth
Idaho Falls