Why has no one pointed this out? We know Trump has conversed many times with Putin; we know the two have not discussed Putin’s many attempts to interfere with our democracy. Trump has never challenged Putin on any intrusions. So, what do you think they do talk about? I’m going to suggest that Putin is mentoring our President Trump, suggesting ways to hold onto and increase power.
Trump, for instance, is really not smart enough to concoct the current scheme of demolishing our United States Postal Service. What an effective way to interfere with our voting rights, privileges and duty.
I am an old woman who has never before been truly frightened about the future of our democracy. I am now.
Marie Fisher
Idaho Falls