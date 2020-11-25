What in the world has our nation come to? We have a president who not only fails to accept the results of the recent election but is actively attempting to subvert the will of the American people. Trump has filed dozens of lawsuits attempting to have election results overturned. Virtually all of those lawsuits have been thrown out of court. Now Trump is actively interfering in the Michigan and Georgia certification process. Trump’s ego will not let him accept the fact that he lost. I’m no lawyer, but I think there are laws against interfering in an election.
Sadly, Trump is being aided and abetted in his attempt to overturn election results by the Republican Party — a party filled with spineless slugs who tremble at the thought of Trump mentioning their names in an unflattering tweet.
I’m no psychic, but I dreamed last night that after Trump had run out of options, after courts refused to hear any more of his lawsuits, he resigned the presidency and was pardoned by President Pence. Now, I’m not saying that Trump has committed any crimes. This would be kind of like a preemptive pardon. It sounds far-fetched, but this might be the only way that Trump can avoid moving from the White House to the Iron Bar Hotel.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot