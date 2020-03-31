Despite having had significant warnings about the impending catastrophe as early as January, Trump has said the following: First, it was a hoax, then the media was exaggerating the problem and Democrats were trying to use this to destroy him. When cases started to spike in Seattle, he insisted that the virus would soon disappear. This led many people and state governments to minimize the problem and not take early aggressive actions to “flatten the curve” despite overwhelming evidence in Italy. Countries like South Korea are “ahead of the curve” while we lag well behind.
In press briefings, Trump presents misinformation which health experts must correct. His statements about medications that will be “great” have actually endangered lives. My son-in-law and his mother both have diseases that require the use of hydroxychloroquine. Now it is extremely difficult to get, and their lives are at risk.
Trump gives lip service to social distancing but needs people surrounding him at the press briefings. He claims that the economy is more important than our lives and wants us back to work by Easter. This pandemic will be nowhere close to peaking by then.
Yes, Trump closed travel from China, and Pence is leading a pandemic team, but the response is woefully slow. Trump initiated the Defense Production Act but hasn’t actually used it to ramp up the production of medical equipment.
The list goes on and on. Trump is not doing a great job. Just the opposite, he is making this crisis worse.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls